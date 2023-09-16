Cinema, politics and life with M S Sathyu

I was making a 13-episode serial on the Khalistan movement for Doordarshan. We went to Anandpur Sahib, the famous Gurudwara where the movement was centred. It was strange to see the Guru Granth Sahib kept aside and weapons placed on the sanctum sanctorum. I asked the granthi (priest) if I could shoot there. He said, “Do it fast and disappear from here.” It was a tense moment. We parked our Maruti van in such a way that if the whole unit ran out, we would run straight into the van. Some youngsters said we could stay at the Gurudwara, but we were not sure if it was the right thing to do.