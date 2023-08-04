Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023: How is the film industry perceiving it?

It is with much zeal and a pinch of uncertainty that the Indian film fraternity has welcomed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 which mandates a maximum jail term of three years and a fine of up to five per cent of the film's production cost for those involved in film piracy and circulation of such content. Though the amendments to the cinematograph act are aimed at curbing film piracy, the doyens in the film industry have expressed mixed feelings with some raising concerns about the effectiveness in enforcement of the regulations.