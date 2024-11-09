'Citadel: Honey Bunny' series review: More fun and fractures in this desi Citadel

<p>Honey and Bunny leap between two timelines as they navigate action-packed setpieces across Bombay, Belgrade and Nainital. They leave a trail of fire (literally) in their wake.</p>.<p>Clearly, Samantha and Varun are having more fun — and fractures — than Priyanka Chopra in their mothership, the global ‘Citadel’ franchise.</p>.<p>The two agents are working for Baba (Kay Kay Menon) who is on a quest for a missing piece of tech that will bring about, ahem, world peace. The spyverse is sprinkled with backstories of its crew. Honey was a struggling actress, who didn’t hesitate to kick the nether regions of filmmakers demanding “adjustments”. Bunny had his share of limelight too, as the stunt double of action heroes.</p>.'Pedro Páramo' movie review: Classic novel's movie version a letdown.<p>Honey joins Baba’s disciples in search of purpose and, yes, a paycheck. Initially, her role is limited to seducing male targets. ‘Honey trap’, you see.</p>.<p>There are daring exploits as the characters zip through 1992 and 2000, all guns blazing. Curiously, the villains are consistent in their incompetence, perpetually missing targets.</p>.<p>Nadia, the only kid around, is far too grown-up for an eight-year-old. She is trained to switch between ‘play’, ‘safe’ and ‘hide’ modes, and knows what to do when confronted with “bad men”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The pace dips and the plot gets predictable at times, but the gaps are filled with top-class action and earnest performances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kay Kay Menon’s quirky Baba, who has a thing for burnt chicken; Varun, showing off both his biking prowess and his posterior; and Samantha’s heavy-duty stunts keep the desi ‘Citadel’ from crumbling.</p>