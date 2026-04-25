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Close encounter with Dr Rajkumar

Shastri Ramachandaran fondly remembers meeting the stalwart in Chennai during a period of unrest. Yesterday was the actor’s birthday
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 22:47 IST
EntertainmentSpecialsDr Rajkumarkannada industry

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