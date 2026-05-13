Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

CM Vijay approves special 9 am shows for Trisha-Suriya starrer 'Karuppu'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has granted special permission for 9 am screenings of Trisha and Suriya's upcoming film 'Karuppu', earning praise from the makers.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 07:48 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayVijayTrendingsuriyaTrishaFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us