Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu.#Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th🔥



A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical 🎵@Suriya_offl @trishtrashers @RJ_Balaji @dop_gkvishnu @prabhu_sr… pic.twitter.com/6sLumAcAFr