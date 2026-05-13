<p>After registering a historic win at the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 and taking oath as the Chief Minister of the State, Vijay's political moves have caught the attention of both political leaders and Tamil film industry.</p><p>On May 12, Vijay appointed his personal astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office. The move sparked controversy with political leaders from both opposition parties and allies calling it "unacceptable" and "unscientific".</p><p>Now, Vijay has granted special permission for 9 am screenings of Trisha and Suriya's upcoming film <em>Karuppu </em>earning praise from the industry.</p>.Watch| Trisha gets mobbed, struggles to find way out after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>On Tuesday, the makers took to X and thanked Vijay for granting the special permission. Alongside a photo of Vijay from the office, the makers wrote, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #<em>Karuppu</em>. #<em>Karuppu </em>- FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14."</p><p>It is imperative to note that early morning screenings are largely avoided by theatres in Tamil Nadu due to law and order concerns. The concerns are linked to intense fan celebrations and boisterous supporter gatherings around major releases.</p><p>Vijay's decision comes after his bond with Trisha has been a topic of discussion with several rumours regarding their relationship doing rounds on social media.</p><p>Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha are considered one of the Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have starred together in several films, including <em>Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi</em>, and, most recently, <em>Leo, </em>where she had played his wife in the film.</p>.'Love is always louder': Trisha shares first Instagram post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p><strong>When is Karuppu releasing?</strong></p><p>Directed by RJ Balaji, the Trisha-Suriya starrer is set to hit theatres on May 14. The film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in pivotal roles.</p>