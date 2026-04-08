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'Cocktail 2' Song 'Jab Talak': Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon dance their hearts out

With lots of fun, romance and heat, the groovy number promises a fun-filled and hot beachy summer ride.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonRashmika MandannaShahid KapoorBollywood filmcocktailFilmyzilla

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