<p><em>Cocktail 2's</em> first song <em>Jab Talak </em>was released recently. </p><p>The 1-minute-50 second song features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon dancing their hearts out in stunning locales at a beach party.</p><p>With lots of fun, romance and heat, the groovy number promises a fun-filled and hot summer ride.</p><p>With Arijit's Singh and Akasa's magical voices, the song gave fans <em>Tum Hi Ho Bandhu</em> vibes.</p><p>The music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.</p>.<p>The song features Rashmika in an orange co-ord set, Shahid in a sleeveless printed shirt with beige trousers, and Kriti in a floral halter-neck outfit.</p><p>The makers shared the first look on social media and wrote, "This summer just got HOTTER #JabTalak first look out now #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!"</p><p>The song has been receiving rave reviews since its release.</p>.'Cocktail 2' to 'Drishyam 3': 5 Much-awaited Bollywood film sequels of this year.<p>Yesterday, the makers have also revealed the character names of the actors. Shahid plays Kunal, Rashmika will be seen as Diya and Kriti is Ally.</p><p>Interestingly, this is the first time Shahid and Rashmika are working on a film together. However, Shahid and Kriti have shared the screen together on the romantic comedy <em>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.</em></p><p>It will be interesting to see how the chemistry of this unusual pairing will impress the audience. But going by the song, things are definitely looking bright. </p><p>Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is set for a theatrical release on June 19.</p>