'Cold Case' trailer review: Prithviraj-starrer appears to be a chilling thriller

Actor Prithviraj took to Twitter on Monday to share the trailer of his upcoming movie Cold Case much to the delight of fans. The intense video suggests that the film will revolve around a murder investigation and highlight the hero's battle with 'dark forces'. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer of the flick.

Prithvi in cop mode

The versatile star previously played a cop in well-received films such as Police and Mumbai Police, impressing fans with his work. Cold Case continues his tryst with the khaki, which is one of its biggest highlights. His character comes across as a no-nonsense guy, who is concerned with nothing but facts. The trailer suggests his convictions will be challenged during the course of the film.

Dark narrative

The trailer contains references to homicide and a 'decomposed' human skull, a clear indication that the film isn't exactly meant for the faint-hearted. While Cold Case is unlikely to be a gore-fest, it will most probably have a dark story with at least a few uncomfortable moments.

Will the female characters get enough scope?

Cold Case features Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with the Tamil film Aruvi, as the leading lady. She, however, does not get too much prominence in the trailer. It remains to be seen whether the film does justice to her abilities. Suchitra Pillai too doesn't get much screen time here, which may be a ploy to add to the curiosity around her character.

A miss

The Priest, a film about a mysterious 'Father', did well at the box office despite the Covid-19 situation as it had an eerie setting, which helped it offer a good big-screen experience. Cold Case too would have benefitted from a theatre release as it appears to be vaguely reminiscent of the Mammootty movie.

Emotional connect missing?

That said, there's nothing wrong with an OTT-only release as it's become the 'new normal' in Covid times. Drishyam 2, which released digitally earlier this year, found wide patronage, proving that the family audience loves thrillers with emotional undertones. The thrill aspect is quite clearly visible in the trailer. The emotional connection, however, isn't really there. It remains to be seen whether the screenplay is able to add depth to what seems to be a chilling plot.