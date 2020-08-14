Collaborating with Rohit for ‘Locked in Love’ was an interesting experience: Manasi Joshi Roy

Actress Manasi Joshi, who impressed fans with her performance in the TV show Saaya, says she enjoyed collaborating with husband and actor Rohit Roy for the series Locked In Love. She added that ‘Rishabh’, who has helmed and acted in the Hungama Play original, has a clear understanding of what he wants as a director and does plenty of ‘homework’ to ensure that things go as planned.

How was the experience teaming up with Rohit Roy for Locked In Love?

It was an experience for us. We have never acted together in a film. Rohit and I collaborated for two ad shoots a long time ago and that was it. It was interesting for us to come together not just as a couple in lockdown but also as professionals. The actor-director dynamic was quite exciting and I must say that I enjoyed working with this director.

What do you admire about him as a director?

He is clear about what he wants and does a lot of homework while working on a project.

Are you open to doing more work in the digital space?

I would definitely like to explore all mediums and do more work. There are a lot of interesting subjects being highlighted on digital platforms. So, there is a good variety of work. It gives creative people the freedom to do what they want to do.

How did the acting bug bite you?

My father was a theatre artiste and I used to visit the theatre on weekends to see him perform. I was always very clear that I wanted to be an actor. I just had to complete my graduation as my dad was clear that I had to finish college before pursuing my dream.

How similar is your acting style when compared to that of brother Sharman Joshi?

It is an interesting question. Both of us have our grounding in theatre, which makes our approach (to the craft) similar.

Any plans of returning to the small screen?

I was lucky to be a part of some great TV shows with Saaya being my favourite. I hope to do a TV show soon.

What advice would you like to give to newcomers?

Be in the profession for the sheer joy of being an actor. Come with honesty and you will enjoy the ride.