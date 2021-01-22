Comedian Dave Chappelle tests positive for Covid-19

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old comedian is currently quarantined and is asymptomatic.

"Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter," Chappelle's representative said in a statement.

"Chappelle implemented Covid-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic," the statement further read.

Following the diagnosis, the comedian has cancelled his upcoming shows in Austin, Texas. He performed the first of five shows in the city on Wednesday night.