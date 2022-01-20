Comedian Vir Das tests negative for Covid-19

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines.

"We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood…..whatever. It was a LONG two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," he captioned a reel.

On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Also Read — Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities. With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On the work front, Das is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled "Country Eastern" for Fox.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: