'Comedy Couple' movie review: Saqib Saleem-starrer fails to make an impact

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Pasad, Pooja Bedi and Rajesh Tailang

Director: Nachiket Samant

Rating: 2/5

The eagerly-awaited Zee5 movie Comedy Couple is a mediocre and half-baked attempt at storytelling that fails to make an impact. The film revolves around what happens when a live-in couple decides to tie the knot and touches upon the world of stand-up comics.

The basic premise is intriguing but lacks the 'X factor' and this makes it difficult for it to find wide patronage. The screenplay lacks depth as it relies on 'telling' as opposed to 'showing'. Some of the characters, barring the protagonists, have not been fleshed out properly and this dilutes the overall experience.

Comedy Couple starts off on a promising note, which introduces fans to the universe of the film. Things, however, go downhill pretty fast as the writing is not up to the mark. The pace too is an issue, especially in the opening 30-35 minutes.

A couple of lighter sequences make a decent impact despite not been as whacky as expected. Moreover, the humour is quite youth-centric and might not be everyone's cup of tea. The 'gaumutra' track too feels forced and serves no real purpose. The makers could have avoided it altogether as Comedy Couple is a light-hearted drama about relationships and not a satire on contemporary issues.

Coming to performances, Saqib Saleem is the heart and soul of the film and hits the right notes with his bindass dialogue delivery. Shweta Basu Pasad is sincere and complements 'Deep' rather well. Their chemistry is the main highlight of the movie.

Veteran actors Pooja Bedi and Rajesh Tailang fail to make an impact as they are burdened with generic characters. They deserved better. The supporting cast is decent.

The background works in parts whereas the songs blend with the narrative. The editing is not up to the mark as a couple of sequences drag and come across as unnecessary. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.