Comic empathy for career women

Good Newwz is the story of Deepti (Kareena Kapoor) and Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) and their quest, as a career-driven couple, to have a child.

Deepti’s focus on her ovulation chart and her husband’s fear and reluctance bring many lighthearted moments into the first half of the movie.

When all else fails, the couple is persuaded to seek the help of a renowned fertility clinic whose state-of-the-art technology guarantees ‘good news’. However, a freak mix-up with sperm

samples leads to bad news for the Batras. There are Batra couples, at diametrically opposite ends of the spectrum of societal behaviour.

While Deepti and Varun are ‘sophisticated’, Honey and Monika are loud. Much of the humour comes from the interaction between the two sets of Batras.

In other good news, ‘Good Newwz’ does not treat Deepti — embodiment of a ‘modern’ woman focused on her career — with suspicion.

It highlights her struggle in a conservative society that deems a woman’s primary purpose as giving birth to a child. Kareena performs with conviction.

However, the movie has its share of problematic one-liners that make you cringe. Overall, ‘Good Newwz’ a light-hearted film that is not devoid of a storyline.