Comic relief in troubled times

Making it big in the dog-eat-dog world of stand-up comedy was never easy for Kapil. He started off by doing small comic roles in comedy shows on TV around 2009. At that time, comedians Raju Shrivastav and Sunil Pal, despite their advancing age, were still drawing a large crowd at public functions and gatherings. However, the young and good-looking Kapil was made of different stuff. His comic timing and unique dialogue delivery set him apart as someone with the potential to blaze a trail in Indian comedy. Finally, in 2013, Kapil Sharma achieved success with ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’, writing its genetic code in an act of derring-do. There is nothing on television quite like the Kapil Sharma Show, which also features other talented comedians who jazz up the episodes with their madcap antics. Having completed 10 years, it continues to rule our hearts. Kapil now has more than 45 million followers on Instagram.