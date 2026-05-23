Fourth edition of Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana to be held soon

<p class="bodytext">The fourth edition of the Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana, which honours excellence in Kannada cinema and celebrates the state’s rich cinematic heritage, will be held soon.</p>.<p class="bodytext">More than 150 films released in 2025 will be considered for the awards. The technical jury has completed watching the films, and the nominations will be announced shortly. A total of 15 awards will be presented in the main category and four in the popular category.</p>.Bengaluru International Film Festival concludes: ‘Vanya’ gets Best Kannada Film award.<p class="bodytext">Like every year, a senior film personality will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In addition, four awards will recognise films that serve as an inspiration for the film industry. The chief jury will select winners from among the nominated films.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Under the Editors’ Choice category, film personalities will be honoured with the titles Cinema Dhruvatare, Navatare, and Achievement of the Year. EY serves as the audit partner.</p>