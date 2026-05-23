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Fourth edition of Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana to be held soon

In addition, four awards will recognise films that serve as an inspiration for the film industry. The chief jury will select winners from among the nominated films.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:44 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaKannada Film IndustryPrajavani Kannada Cine Sammana

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