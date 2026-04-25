<p>Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar saga didn't just win over fans; it completely rewrote the record books both at home and across the globe. By becoming the first Indian film to cross the incredible Rs 3000 crore mark, it has set a new gold standard for the industry.</p><p>While Ranveer Singh was the heartbeat of the film, the powerhouse performances from Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi truly anchored the story, earning each of them a well-deserved new wave of fans.</p><p>After years of dedicated work, Rakesh Bedi is finally getting his 'superstar' moment. Since playing Jameel Jamali, he has transitioned from a beloved character actor to one of the most in-demand names in showbiz, already appearing in several high-profile advertisements. Rumours suggest that the makers were so thrilled with his impact on the film's success that they rewarded him with a massive Rs 1 crore reward, a staggering 200% bonus from his initial remuneration.</p><p>While fans were thrilled at the news of Rakesh Bedi being recognized for his role as Jameel Jamali, the actor himself has officially declined the reports. </p><p>Rakesh Bedi took to social media to debunk the viral rumours about his massive bonus. Despite the widespread reports of a Rs 1 crore reward from the Dhurandhar makers, Rakesh confirmed that the news was entirely false, putting an end to the 'bonus' hoax.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is on the verge of overtaking Baahubali 2's legendary global record. Despite its long runtime, the movie has managed to collect Rs 1,766 crore globally in 36 days of its release, especially without getting a major boost from China and the Gulf regions, proving that its core audience's passion was enough to drive it to the top.</p>