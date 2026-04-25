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'Completely false': Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on viral Rs 1 crore ‘Dhurandhar Bonus’

After years of dedicated work, Rakesh Bedi is finally getting his 'superstar' moment.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 04:30 IST
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