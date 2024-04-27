Concert season and the canonisation of Karnatik music

Thyagaraja’s musical lineage remained intact through Pattnam Subramania Iyer (1840–1910), whose guru was the direct disciple of Thyagaraja. He lived in the saint-composer’s town Thiruvaiyaru. His body of work was critical to the canonisation of Karnatik music which had locatable origins in the life and work of Thyagaraja, among others. Iyer also had significant influence on the practice of a style of music patronised by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, sometimes referred to as the Mysore tradition. Of course, Mysore’s veena tradition is the better known and has been very influential. Vasudevachar, whose discipleship with Iyer was supported by the prince of Mysore, wrote with wry humour, an anecdotal account of his life with the master; of the ethos of a guru-shishya tradition.