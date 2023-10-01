Contemporary retelling of ‘Mahabharata’ premieres on London stage

“The two parts are bridged by a community meal, which is called Khana and Kahani. So, if you do the whole experience it’s a seven-hour journey; and we start all the way from Bheeshma’s vow at the very beginning of the story and we go through to the war until Yudhishtir goes to heaven,” said Fernandes, Why Not Theatre Co-Artistic Director who also plays the narrator in the production.