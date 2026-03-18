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Content on digital platforms not certified by censor board: CBFC on 'Sarke Chunar' controversy

The song, which released on YouTube earlier this week, has kicked up a major controversy with its sexually explicit lyrics.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:28 IST
Entertainment NewsNora Fatehikannada filmCBFC

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