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Controversial 'Kala Hiran' teaser released despite Salman Khan’s legal battle

The newly released teaser pulled no punches, immediately going viral for its glaring, thinly veiled references to Salman.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 06:34 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsTrendingFilmyzilla

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