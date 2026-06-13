Controversial 'Kala Hiran' teaser released despite Salman Khan’s legal battle

<p>Despite a high-stakes legal challenge from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=Salman%20Khan">Salman Khan</a>, the creators of <em>Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy</em> have officially released the film's first-look teaser. The release comes just as the Bollywood superstar moved the Delhi High Court to demand an immediate stay on the film and all its promotional materials.</p><p>The newly released teaser pulled no punches, immediately going viral for its glaring, thinly veiled references to Salman. The lead actor also bears an uncanny resemblance to the Dabangg actor, mimicking his distinct mannerisms and even sporting his iconic, signature turquoise bracelet in the teaser.</p>.Salman Khan moves to Delhi High Court, seeks immediate stay on 'Kala Hiran'.<p>The teaser stars Kashif Iqbal Khan as Ayaan Khan, along with Govind Namdeo, Kamlesh Sawant, Mukesh Tiwari and others.</p><p>The friction began a couple of weeks ago when producer Amit Jani announced Kala Hiran, later confirming in an interview that the film revolves around Salman Khan's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Following the release of the initial poster, Salman's legal team swiftly served the filmmakers a notice demanding an immediate halt to production and a ban on the rollout of any promotional materials.</p>.<p>Set largely against the backdrop of a tense courtroom battle, the teaser flashes back to the night of October 2, 1998, in Kankani, Rajasthan, where the protagonist stands accused of killing a blackbuck. </p><p>Adding a volatile modern layer to the narrative, the footage introduces a primary antagonist named "Lion Bishnoi"—a character clearly modelled after Lawrence Bishnoi. Operating directly from behind bars, this underworld figure delivers a chilling ultimatum, explicitly demanding "life, not money" to avenge the mute animal.</p>.Delhi High Court issues notice to makers ovet Salman Khan's plea for stay on 'Kala Hiran' release.<p>Netizens were quick to spot other relatable materials in the teaser, including a character named "Bulbul Choubey", a direct satirical play on Salman Khan’s famous police character, Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg franchise.</p><p>The teaser's release has significantly escalated the ongoing legal dispute. Salman Khan’s legal team has counterattacked by filing an application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure in the Delhi High Court, demanding an immediate ad interim injunction to halt the film's production, marketing, distribution, and eventual streaming.</p>