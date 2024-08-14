'Convinced dystopian world can exist in Kannada films before producer could finish his coffee': Mithilesh Edavalath

The character that Shetty played, a volatile gangster...he had already nailed a version of it in his breakout hit, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) — although Edavalath said they started shooting even before 'GGVV.' Not surprisingly, Shetty pulled off 'gangsta' vibes all over again. But it was his dialogues and lyrics, soaked in the regional flavour and heavily tinged with philosophy, that elevated Roopanthara to "another level."

"I wrote the script in English. What Raj did was cultural translation. Because the way a Malayali or a person living in Bengaluru who is not a Kannadiga thinks might not be the same way a Kannadiga thinks, of course," the film-maker said.