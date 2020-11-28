'Coolie No. 1': 4 key takeaways from the trailer of Varun Dhawan's new movie

The eagerly-awaited trailer of actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Coolie No.1 has been released much to the delight of a section of the audience. With the David Dhawan-directed movie set to become the talk of the town, we take a look at the key takeaways from the video.

Varun hits the right notes: Coolie No. 1 is a remake of 1995 release of the same name and features Varun in the role essayed by Govinda in the original version. The Dilwale star has apparently done justice to the challenging role. His comic timing and quirky reel mannerism are likely to click with his die-hard fans. He had impressed movie buffs with Judwaa 2, a reboot/sequel to Salman Kha's Judwaa, and many feel that Coolie No 1 might prove to be a gamechanger for the fast-rising star.

Sara makes her presence felt: Sara Ali Khan makes a decent impact despite getting limited scope in the trailer of Coolie No. 1. Her glamourous new avatar might prove to be a highlight of the film, helping it connect with the 'Gen Y' crowd. This is an important release for the Kedarnath star as her last release Love Aaj Kal had failed to live up to expectations.

Will old be gold?: The trailer features remixed/rehashed versions of the yesteryear chartbusters Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana. The songs played an important role in helping Govinda's film emerge as a blockbuster. It remains to be seen whether the new versions of these number strike a chord with the janta

They are back: Coolie No. 1 features veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever in key roles. Rawal recently impressed fans with his performance in his maiden Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, adding a new dimension to his career. He will be hoping to continue his good run with the lively comedy. Lever, on the other hand, has not had a major release in a while. Fans feel that Coolie No. 1 might help him revive his career.