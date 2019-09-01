'Coolie No.1' first plastic-free Bollywood film set

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie "Coolie No. 1" has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha DDeshmukh announced on Sunday.

Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team's initiative.

"Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1 One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated Thank you to the Coolie-est team for making this happen," she tweeted.

Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.

"Thank you Honey Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this," he tweeted.

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

"Coolie No. 1", directed by David Dhawan, also features Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika, the movie will release on May 1, 2020.