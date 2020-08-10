Covid-19: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday was discharged from the hospital, two days after he was admitted for breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening for full check-up, where he was also tested for Covid-19, which turned out to be negative.

An official from Lilavati Hospital told PTI that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm, Monday.

He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.

He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of a brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".