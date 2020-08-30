Covid-19: Building in which Lata Mangeshkar stays sealed

The building in which melody queen Lata Mangeshkar stays has been sealed as a precautionary measure to insulate from Covid-19.

The 90-year-old, often called the nightingale of Indian music, is safe and sound.

The building PrabhuKunj located in the Peddar Road was sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Mangeshkar family has appealed to everyone not to believe in rumours.

"We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhu Kunj is sealed. The building society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions," the Mangeshkar family said.

"Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to cooperate and support social distancing. Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially,' they said.

"We, as a building society in unison are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well.

By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!" they said.