Covid-19: Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam critical; on life support

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here following a “setback” in his health and his condition is stated to be “critical.”

Read: Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for coronavirus

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, got himself admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Though the singer released a video immediately after his admission in which he looked in good spirits and said the infection was “very mild”, his health suffered a setback on Thursday night.

“In a late-night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a medical bulletin.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“He is currently under observation by the team of experts from the critical care and his hemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” she added.

The 75-year-old playback singer, who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, had released a video on his verified Facebook page on August 5 announcing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Though doctors advised him to get quarantined at home since his infection is “very mild,” the singer said he got himself admitted to a hospital “to take rest” without any disturbance.

“I had a fever on and off. Since I did not want to take things easy, I went to a hospital where I was tested for Coronavirus. The doctors have said I have a very mild (infection) of Coronavirus. They advised home quarantine,” he had said in the video.