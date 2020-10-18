'Limitations over celebration but spirit unchanged'

Covid-19: Limitations over celebration loom large but the spirit has not changed, says megastar Amitabh Bachchan

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 17:01 ist
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: Getty Images

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said there might be limitations over the celebration of Durga Puja in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic but the spirit has not died down.

In his blog, the 78-year-old actor wrote how festivities starting with the nine-day Navratri festival, which began from Saturday, is being celebrated under the shadow of Covid-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"And they say the festive season has begun .. the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera .. and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all ..

"But the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down .. it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence," Bachchan wrote.

The screen icon said he prays that the bond between people becomes stronger during these testing times.

"And we pray .. and I pray .. that the needed bridge between us be built in its strongest presentation .. to bear the weight of this anomaly .. and give respite and courage and standing and respect to the other," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan
Navratri
Dussehra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Diwali

What's Brewing

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

Why people pay so much to eat on grounded planes

Why people pay so much to eat on grounded planes

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

Racism in the closet

Racism in the closet

 