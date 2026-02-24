<p>'Ulaganayagan' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a>, currently balancing his work both as a politician and an actor, recently set the internet on fire with the promo of his upcoming film alongside superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a>. Tentatively titled ‘KHxRK’, the project marks their reunion after 47 years, and the promo brought back their vintage swag and charm. Just when fans were celebrating this collaboration, another set of pictures from a different project made it to social media, sending audiences into a frenzy. </p><p>This latest buzz was ignited by industry veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amitabh-bachchan">Amitabh Bachchan</a>, who shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sequel to <em>Kalki</em>, hinting at the sequel's progress and giving a glimpse into their ongoing work.</p><p>In his late-night blog, Big B announced his upcoming return to Hyderabad, set to reprise his role as the eternal warrior Ashwatthama. In the series of photos, Big B is seen in the Ashwatthama character, fully loaded with prosthetics and ancient-looking robes. He underwent an elaborate metamorphosis to become the mythical son of Dronacharya, as seen in the pictures.</p>.<p>Fans are calling <em>Kalki 2</em> a historical cinematic spectacle as two of the biggest names in film history reunite after 37 years. Sharing this exciting news via his blog, Big B reflected on his professional reunion with Kamal Haasan, their first since they starred together in the 1985 classic <em>Geraftaar</em>.</p><p>"Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN... we shall be working together after ages... last in Geraftaar," wrote Bachchan. Both the veterans appeared in Nag Ashwin's debut instalment, but they didn't have much screen time together. Cinema lovers are expecting that the upcoming sequel will fill the void by giving Kamal's supreme Yaskin a more prominent and hands-on role in the battle against Ashwatthama, played by Amitabh Bachchan. </p>.When Dharmendra made Amitabh take an auto ride in Bengaluru to the sets of 'Sholay' .<p>Insiders suggest that Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies are leaving no stones unturned and have significantly ramped up the budget for the <em>Kalki</em> sequel, prioritizing a more complex narrative and cutting-edge visual effects.</p><p>With production now underway and two of India’s greatest cinematic icons finally sharing the frame, the expectations for <em>Kalki 2</em> have reached an all-time high. By mixing the Mahabharata with a futuristic dystopia, <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>, starring Prabhas, shattered records and captivated audiences. Fans can expect the sequel to push those boundaries even further, diving back into the captivating world where ancient legends meet science fiction.</p>