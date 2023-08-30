Creative hunger was getting little lost in TV: Mohit Raina

"I’ll do any role for the uniform", he said, adding, “There are so many stories of these officers, and jawans, thanks to the digital revolution these stories are coming out. Otherwise, there were limited stories that were coming out on the big screen. We owe them a lot because they are the ones taking care of the borders and keeping us safe.”

In action-thriller series The Freelancer, Raina plays Avinash Kamath, an assistant sub-inspector in Mumbai police. The show is created and showrun by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia.