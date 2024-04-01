'Crew' earns Rs 62.53 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi: Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has grossed Rs 62.53 crore globally in its opening weekend box office collections, the makers said on Monday.

The heist comedy, which released on Friday, added Rs 21.40 crore to its third day figures. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of Lootcase fame, Crew follows three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- struggling to make ends meet amid reports of their airline going bust.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.