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Homeentertainment

Crime and the making of a city

‘Aa Dinagalu’ director K M Chaitanya talks to Pranati A S about his upcoming crime drama ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’, also set in the ’80s
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 21:32 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 21:32 IST
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