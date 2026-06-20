Crime and the making of a city

<p>Filmmaker K M Chaitanya who made the cult classic ‘Aa Dinagalu’ (2007) about Bengaluru’s famous rowdy sheeters of the ’80s is back with another underworld film: ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’. It is set for release on June 26. The period crime drama stars Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role and follows a young boy who rises to become the most feared gangster.</p>.<p>Agni Sreedhar introduced Chaitanya to the underworld while making ‘Aa Dinagalu’, which is based on Sreedhar’s book ‘Dadagiriya Dinagalu’. Through Sreedhar Chaitanya met gangsters in their addas and gained insights into the nature of their businesses and the political connections they had. “All that information helped me while making ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’,” says Chaitanya.</p>.<p>Excerpts from an interview:</p><p><strong>What is it about Bengaluru’s underworld that you find so fascinating?</strong> </p>.<p>One can get a sense of a city’s growth through the lens of its crime. Bengaluru was a smaller city, surrounded by palyas and sandras with their own small-time chiefs. As the city began to grow and absorb these towns, these chieftains had to negotiate with the city’s dons to stay relevant. </p>.<p>The underworld, in some ways, recreates the world of kings and its politics — how politicians and businessmen control these gangsters, and how certain businesses vanish because of one economic decision. To situate the story of a village boy who becomes part of the underworld and gets sucked into its world of crime, in this landscape, was quite interesting.</p>.<p><strong>Is this something you wrote a long time ago?</strong></p>.<p>While reading about the underworld, a story started taking shape in my head but I did not know whether I would turn it into a web series or a feature. In 2023, 26-year-old Shreyas came to me. He said he was influenced by ‘Aa Dinagalu’. He must have been six when the film was released. He said he wanted to make a film like ‘Aa Dinagalu’ with Vinod Prabhakar. His mother comes from the same village as the rowdy sheeter Balarama, who was a very big name in the underworld. He asked if we could make a film about him. I didn’t want to make a biopic of Balarama but I started stitching all the material that I had around Balarama’s story to create a fictional narrative. </p>.<p><strong>But you have denied that it is based on rowdy sheeter Balarama…</strong> </p>.<p>The film is not based on the rowdy sheeter Balarama. The reason I say it is a work of fiction is because ‘Aa Dinagalu’ was a 100% authentic story — even the way Jayaraj or Kotwal spoke. But I didn’t see the need for that kind of authenticity in ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’. It is definitely inspired by real incidents but I wanted to take cinematic liberties. </p>.<p><strong>You have recreated the Bangalore of the ’80s again. Where did you shoot it?</strong> </p>.<p>The ‘old Bangalore’ doesn’t exist anymore. It didn’t exist even when I shot ‘Aa Dinagalu’. Luckily, I shot it at the Central Armed Reserve, a government quarters built in the ’70s. Most government spaces don’t get funds, so they don’t change in appearance. We also used outdated lenses because we had a low budget. But it worked for us because the images looked a little grainy and helped achieve a retro look.</p>.<p>But in ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’, the story is more expansive. We shot it in Mysuru, which resembles ‘old Bangalore’. We also had to recreate some locations. Art director Vishwas Kashyap and cinematographer <br>H C Venugopal were both crucial in bringing that period back to life. </p>.<p><strong>Many big gangster films today are shot on a grand scale. Why did you choose to keep ‘Balramana Dinagalu’ simple?</strong> </p>.<p>If you choose the realistic filmmaking pattern, you’ll have to try and keep it as authentic as possible. Though the story is fictional, the world I’m creating is very much real. And I don’t think that the world of gangsters should look grand. At the end of it, any crime story has only one message, that crime doesn’t pay. I don’t want somebody watching the film and saying, ‘why don’t I be a gangster? It’s such a beautiful life’. </p>