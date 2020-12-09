Critical acclaim, commercial success equally important for me: Actor Neena Gupta

Noted actor Neena Gupta says that critical acclaim and commercial success are equally important for her.

“As an actor, I strive for both as they are equally important,” she tells DH.

The seasoned performer, who impressed the ‘Gen Y’ audience with her performances in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, is gearing up for the release of the Vikas Khanna-directed movie The Last Color. She says that she agreed to take up the film as she was quite impressed by the way in which the chef-turned-filmmaker narrated the story to her.

“I took up the project as Vikas Khanna came to my house and narrated the script to me with a great deal of passion,” says Neena

The movie, slated to hit the screens on December 11, has been shot in Varanasi and revolves around the bond between a young girl and a widow. Neena says that shooting in the ghats was a ‘different kind of experience’ that she will never forget.

“It was a different kind of experience as I shot in the ghats. The team made me feel comfortable. It had a surreal feel as Banaras is that type of a place. In many ways, the city is a celebration of death,” adds the actor.

Unlike some of her peers, Neena does not spend too much time getting into the skin of her character. She says that things fall into place once she puts on the clothes needed for the shoot,

“I get into the clothes of the character and just play the role on the shoot location. It just happens,” she adds.

Neena became an inseparable part of the TV industry with her performance in the hit show Saans. She hosted a quiz show titled Kamzor Kadii Kaun? adding a new dimension to her career. The star made an impact in Hindi cinema with her National Award-winning performances in Bhagavad Gita and Woh Chokri. She says that there is not too much of a difference between TV and films even though the platforms offer a different type of experience to viewers.

“TV chhota parda hai and offers a single viewing. A film, on the other hand, can be viewed multiple times. However, for an actor, the two are the same,” she adds.