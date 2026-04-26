<p>The recently released Michael Jackson's biopic is taking the world by storm.</p><p>From fans bombarding the film with rave reviews to critics pointing out that the movie had missed a few things which makes it a little less than perfect, the internet is divided about the film.</p><p>However, Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan is agreeing to disagree.</p><p>The director, known for being her unfiltered self online, took to Instagram and shared a review of the film.</p><p>Sharing a throwback picture of her posing for a photo with the King of Pop, Farah wrote, "Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country! Go Watch MICHAEL!!"</p><p>Further adding that Jaafar, who plays Michael in the biopic, deserves an Oscar for his performance, Farah wrote, "N sm1 pls give <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jaafarjackson/">@jaafarjackson</a> the Oscar next year!"</p><p>As per reports, the photo dates back to 1998 Bollywood Awards, held at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Interestingly, MJ had worn a Manish Malhotra sherwani for the event where he was honoured for his contributions to the music industry.</p>.<p>While the internet has its own opinions of the biopic, the movie saw a brilliant $200M debut globally.</p><p>The movie has become a massive victory for Lionsgate, it's streaming platform, by getting platinum reviews.</p><p>Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Miles Teller as John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and others.</p><p>In India, the movie, which chronicles the life of the global icon, was released on April 24, 2026 in theatres.</p>