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'Critics are morons': Farah Khan reviews Michael Jackson biopic, demands Oscar for Jaafar Jackson

The director, known for being her unfiltered self online, took to Instagram and shared a glowing review of the film.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 04:39 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodbollywoodFarah KhanBiopicMichael JacksonNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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