Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rajamouli's 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film at Critics Choice

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 16 2023, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 07:23 ist
S. S. Rajamouli, poses with the Best Foreign Language Film for "RRR" at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Credit: Reuters Photo

After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

'RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

