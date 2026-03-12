'Crosses a line that can't be ignored': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to old audio involving her mother, threatens legal action

<p>Two weeks after her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/virosh-wedding-vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandanna-are-now-officially-married-3912316">dreamy wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda</a>, Rashmika Mandanna has found herself at the center of a social media storm. An old audio clip featuring Rashmika’s mother, Suman Mandanna, has now resurfaced online.</p><p>In the viral audio, Suman is seen talking about Rashmika's breakup with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. The clip allegedly contains detailed claims regarding the harassment Rashmika reportedly faced during her courtship with actor Rakshit Shetty in 2018 and has resurfaced on social media.</p><p>Following its circulation, Rashmika has issued a strong statement taking a firm stand against the breach of privacy. Addressing the issue and urging people to stop sharing the audio, she wrote, "To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter. It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement."</p>.Inside Rashmika and Vijay’s vibrant Pradhanam & Mehendi in Udaipur.<p>“All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored," the statement read.</p><p>She also said that the audio was being circulated deliberately to create controversy.</p><p>"An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life," she mentioned.</p>.<p>The statement further read, "How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material."</p><p>She concluded, "While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace. For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary."</p><p>Rashmika also warned legal action against those continuing to circulate the clip, she wrote, "I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary."</p><p>Rashmika concluded her statement by urging people and media platforms to respect privacy and refrain from sharing the clip further.</p><p>Her reaction comes after her return to her home after their honeymoon. Rashmika and Vijay recently returned to Hyderabad from their honeymoon and were spotted at the airport earlier today, sporting their wedding rings and casual linen outfits.</p>