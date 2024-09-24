'Crush' series starring South Korea Olympics pistol shooter Kim Yeji: All you need to know

Kim Yeji, the South Korean pistol shooter who became an overnight social media phenomenon has bagged a role as an actor.
Praised for her confidence and style during the Olympics this year, 32-year-old Yeji now will be seen playing the role of an assassin in series called Crush.
The upcoming series will also star Indian actor Anushka Sen. Taking to her Instagram handle, she made an announcement about the upcoming project.
Sen posted a video on September 14 where she can be seen in a black leather outfit and trying her hand at shooting until Yeji enters the frame and helps her at it.
The series is a spinoff series of the global film project 'Asia', as said by Asia Lab, the Korean entertainment company on their official handle.
"So happy to collaborate with Kim Yeji, Olympics silver medalist; the most popular Korean shooting player in the world," the caption read.
Sen confirmed that the duo will be together in this 'global project' and thanked Asia Lab CEO Lee JungSub for this opportunity.
Anushka Sen is well known for her role in Indian shows Balveer, Jhansi Ki Rani and Dil Dosti Dilemma.
She was also appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism in 2023 and was recently honoured for her contribution to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India. She shared about her achievement in her recent Instagram post.
Earlier, Tesla chief Elon Musk had praised Yeji and took it to his X handle and wrote, "She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"
"I received a lot of unexpected attention and I believe it's thanks to Elon Musk rather than myself. So, thank you," Yeji told the reporters in South Korea, as reported by Reuters.
The shooter won a silver in the women's 10 metre air pistol and went viral. Dressed in black uniform zipped up to her neck and wearing wire-rimmed shooting glasses, she took over the social media by storm.
Yeji's cool style earned her the nickname the "smiling assassin".
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 24 September 2024, 09:52 IST