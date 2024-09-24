'Crush' series starring South Korea Olympics pistol shooter Kim Yeji: All you need to know

Kim Yeji, the South Korean pistol shooter who became an overnight social media phenomenon has bagged a role as an actor.

Praised for her confidence and style during the Olympics this year, 32-year-old Yeji now will be seen playing the role of an assassin in series called Crush.

The upcoming series will also star Indian actor Anushka Sen. Taking to her Instagram handle, she made an announcement about the upcoming project.

Sen posted a video on September 14 where she can be seen in a black leather outfit and trying her hand at shooting until Yeji enters the frame and helps her at it.

The series is a spinoff series of the global film project 'Asia', as said by Asia Lab, the Korean entertainment company on their official handle.