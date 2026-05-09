<p>The film’s title, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, evokes thoughts of something niche and unique. However, once the story unfolds, even the atypicality of the title is reduced to gag reels — the kind we witness every day while doomscrolling on Instagram. The film makes an interesting choice in casting Neetu Kapoor as the matriarch, with Kapil Sharma hoping to become the life partner of her granddaughter (Sadia Khateeb). R Sarathkumar serves as a mere catalyst here, but he is eventually saddled with predictable traits in a story that offers no real surprises beyond the opening.</p>.<p>Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film feels crowded just to put forth a point on parent-child relationships, with the “shaadi” serving as a mere plot device. For years, we have seen films that make children feel guilty for “abandoning” their parents; ‘Baghban’ (2003) remains the primary template. While the cultural narrative around parenting responsibilities has shifted drastically since then, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ stubbornly reinstates that old-school guilt.</p>.<p>There is a moment where one of the sons tells Neetu’s character, ‘You should have just called and told us’. It’s a bit of logic that makes the script’s conflict feel entirely forced. Honestly, she might have saved everyone the trouble by simply urging her children to watch ‘Baghban’, as so many parents did back in the day.</p>.<p>Despite Neetu’s delightful performance and Kapil’s inability to escape his TV show persona, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ ultimately fails in its writing, becoming increasingly preachy with each subsequent scene.</p>