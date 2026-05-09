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'Daadi Ki Shaadi' movie review: Underwhelming, outdated Baghban 2.0

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film feels crowded just to put forth a point on parent-child relationships, with the “shaadi” serving as a mere plot device.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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Daadi Ki Shaadi
2/5
Director:Ashish R. Mohan
Cast:Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, R. Sarathkumar, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
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Published 08 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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