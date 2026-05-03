<p>Actor <em>Daali</em> Dhananjaya and Dr Dhanyatha Gauraklar announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.</p><p>The couple shared a collaborative post on their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram </a>handles on Saturday. "As the sun rose, so did our greatest joy, our baby boy. May your love be a blessing," read the caption.</p><p>Dhananjaya is known for playing the villain in <em>Tagaru</em>. It was no looking back for him, as after the blockbuster, he was seen in a string of films proving his mettle in action, movies like <em>Kotee, Pushpa 2, Zebra</em> and <em>Parashakti</em>.</p>.<p>The comments section turned into a virtual celebration, overflowing with congratulatory messages from their friends and well-wishers from the film fraternity. The ceremony was held at the Mysore Exhibition Grounds.</p><p>After dating each other for some time, Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha tied the knot in an intimate celebration in February 2025. The couple announced their first pregnancy in January 2026.</p>.<p>In April 2026, they shared baby bump photos celebrating the upcoming addition to their family.</p><p>"Our love story has found its sweetest verse – a tiny blessing is joining our universe," read the caption.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dhananjay has a busy slate, and his projects are in various stages of production. His notable projects include <em>Mother Promise, Shankar, Uttarakaanda</em> and others.</p>