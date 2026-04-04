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Daali Dhananjaya’s next production, a gangster comedy

Directed by Poornachandra Mysore of Orchestra Mysuru fame, the film is about a bunch of campy gangsters.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:05 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada filmsDaali DhananjayaFilmyzilla

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