<p>Actor-turned-producer Daali Dhananjaya has announced a new film under his banner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/daali%20pictures">Daali Pictures</a>. </p><p>Titled 'Mother Promise' with the tagline, ‘Father of all promises’, the film is directed by Poornachandra Mysore of 'Orchestra <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>' fame. </p><p>The film, a gangster comedy, is Poornachandra’s directorial debut and features about 36 actors in main roles. </p>.Bengaluru: Court allows Kannada film actor Darshan to meet family in jail . <p>Growing up, the actor-director watched a lot of comedies — rip-roaring entertainers like ‘Ganeshana Madhuve’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Ulta Palta’, and ‘Panchatantiram’ were among his favourites. He wanted to create something in that space.</p>.<p>But why a gangster movie? “The film isn’t an outright gangster movie with blood and violence. It’s about people living in a grey area — wrong from one angle and right from the other. But the film portrays them with a playful, campy exaggeration,” Poornachandra says.</p><p>The film essentially plays into the trope where a “good” guy emerges to beat up all the bad guys. </p><p>“They are those kind of gangsters. It’s about what happens when a bunch of half-baked fools come together,” he says, laughing.</p><p>The chaotic ensemble comedy features familiar faces including producer Dhananjaya, Nagabhushana of ‘Taragu Palya’, Shashank Soghal of ‘Daredevil Mustafa’, Srivatsa of ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’, and Mahadev Prasad of ‘Orchestra Mysuru’. </p><p>The film also aims to revive KEB (Karnataka Entertainment Board), a YouTube channel once run by a group of content creators focused on producing humorous, satirical content in Kannada.</p><p>‘Mother Promise’ has finished shooting and is currently in post-production. The film is expected to release in the second half of the year.</p>