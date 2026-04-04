Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur promise a rollercoaster of betrayal & bravery

Packed with high-stakes drama and stinging betrayals, Dacoit revolves on a powerful, emotionally resonant romance born in the heart of the badlands.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 11:12 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsMrunal ThakurTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us