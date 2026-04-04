<p>Gritty action meets a haunting romance in the high-octane trailer for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/made-a-career-being-the-underdog-adivi-sesh-opens-up-on-dacoits-theatrical-clash-3787576">Adivi Sesh</a> and Mrunal Thakur starrer <em>Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha</em>. Following a massive trailer launch in Mumbai, the team flew to Hyderabad for the launch of the Telugu trailer, piquing the excitement for this pan-Indian spectacle. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the movie stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.</p><p>The trailer offers a closer look at the lives of two dacoits, weaving together their complex backstories with relentless action and a shifting bond that keeps the audience glued. Packed with high-stakes drama and stinging betrayals, Dacoit revolves around a powerful, emotionally resonant romance born in the heart of the badlands.</p><p>In a striking and unexpected reveal, Anurag Kashyap makes a powerful on-screen appearance, adding a new dimension to the narrative. His presence comes as a complete shocker, gripping audiences and leaving them wanting more.</p>.Mrunal Thakur makes her action debut in 'Dacoit' alongside Adivi Sesh.<p>Filmmaker Shaneil Deo is making his directorial debut with this ambitious project, simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The movie is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang; Dacoit is presented by Annapurna Studios.</p><p>The film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. <em>Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha</em> is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10, 2026.</p>