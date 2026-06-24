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Daemon is most interesting when pushed to the edge: 'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith

The British actor said his aim with the character has always been to push the character as far as possible and see whether he can find a way back.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:33 IST
Entertainment NewsGame of Thrones

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