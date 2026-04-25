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Dalit narratives in Indian cinema: Beyond the stereotype lens

Tamil cinema has excelled in the portrayal of Dalit life in mainstream films but there still are some gaps, critics tell Pranati A S
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 03:15 IST
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Yogi Babu’s ‘Mandela’ offers a satirical take on caste politics.

Yogi Babu’s ‘Mandela’ offers a satirical take on caste politics.

Rene from ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ was criticised for being inorganic.

Rene from ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ was criticised for being inorganic.


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Published 24 April 2026, 22:33 IST
EntertainmentSpecialsCinemaRajinikanthChennai Tamil nadu

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