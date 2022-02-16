'Dark Mysteries' series review: Nothing 'dark' about it

India is a land of myriad myths and superstitions borne from them. Curses, black magic, ghosts, haunted places, disembodied spirits, and such are common myths and urban legends lurking in most places, and while some do deserve respect (if for no other reason but to not offend those who believe in them), most just peter out at a cursory investigation.

With that in mind, discovery+'s 'Dark Mysteries' is not particularly dark or an invitation into the strange parts of India's myths. Presented across six episodes, each dealing with different topics like reincarnation, black magic and curses, it attempts to present something like a quasi-docudrama, detailing supposed events beyond comprehension from across the country.

But the series itself is remarkably mundane. Unlike the common horror show or movie, the series does attempt to portray some sense of 'realism', but the sense of dread that should come in a show titled 'Dark Mysteries' never exists. If anything, it feels like a classroom lesson on some popular and some lesser-known Indian myths from places like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, peppered with dramatised footage of the supposed incidents and ghosts in question.

To its credit though, the series does pepper the episodes with bits of rational explanation despite the larger focus on ghost hunters and paranormal explorers, and the episode on the Lambi Dehar mines in Uttarakhand does manage to get a teeny bit eerie, but it is, by and large, nothing to write home about.