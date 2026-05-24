Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

David Dhawan says he made ‘Chashme Baddoor’ out of anger, laments actors today have no loyalty

The film, a remake of Sai Paranjpye's 1981 cult-classic film of the same name, featured actors Taapsee Pannu, Divyendu, Siddharth, and Pakistani actor Ali Fazal.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 14:13 IST
Entertainment NewsTaapsee PannuAli FazalFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us