David Henrie on reuniting with Selena Gomez for 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' revival: It was great

Besides Henrie, the original cast will only be appearing in guest roles. Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos round out the new cast Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will follow the powerful young wizard Billie, played by Brown, whom Justin takes under his wing.