'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie review: Fox's last dance, Deadpool & Wolverine bromance

The film takes you on a wild ride with surprise appearances from the Fox Universe. The plot is a bit shaky with jokes that sometimes fall flat, but it’s saved by some really cool action sequences, with slow-motion effects set to popular ’90s tunes. It’s a fun, if messy, farewell to the Fox universe, offering a peek at what mutant battles might look like in the MCU — and it doesn’t look too bad. Ryan Reynolds keeps it lively with his snappy humour, and Hugh Jackman proves yet again why he’s the ultimate Wolverine, leaving us with a touching montage of his ‘X-Men’ moments during the end credits.