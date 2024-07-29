‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ reverses Marvel’s box office slump

Marvel Studios, trying to move past a pair of box office humiliations, deployed two of its most popular characters over the weekend and hit a mother lode.

The potty-mouthed Deadpool and hard-drinking Wolverine — packaged together for the first time on movie screens — were on pace to sell roughly $205 million in tickets in the United States and Canada, box office analysts said Sunday. Deadpool & Wolverine will easily set a record for the largest R-rated movie opening in Hollywood history, even when adjusting for inflation. The current record-holder, Deadpool” (2016), arrived to more than $175 million in today’s dollars.

Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to collect an additional $233 million overseas, for a global total after only 3 1/2 days of play of roughly $438 million — a start on par with Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), which went on to sell about $1 billion in tickets.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine cost an estimated $320 million to make and market worldwide.