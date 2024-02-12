'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer released at 2024 Super Bowl

The wait is finally over as Marvel dropped the first ever Deadpool and Wolverine trailer sending excitement amongst the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. As expected by the ardent fans of Marvel, the trailer created a buzz. The trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine was shown at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).
Set before the events of 2017's Logan, the threequel brings back Reynolds to reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Jackman returns as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine (James Howlett).
Not much of Wolverine was shown in the trailer, other than his back and his shadow flashes right before the trailer ends.
In January 2024, Ryan and Hugh also announced a wrap on 'Deadpool 3'.
Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
Marvel had a bleak 2023 with the movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels taking at the box office. The latter title is the lowest-grossing MCU film to date.
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.