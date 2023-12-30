Debut directors shine in 2023

Sunil Mysuru’s ‘Orchestra Mysuru’, one of the first few films to hit the screen this year, did poorly at the box-office but received critical acclaim for the portrayal of the orchestra tradition in Mysuru. Poornachandra Mysore, one of the most underrated actors in the industry plays the lead. He was also seen in ‘Daredevil Mustafa’, ‘Shivaji Surathkal 2’ and ‘Tagaru Palya’.