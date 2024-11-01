Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their daughter’s name; all our love to ‘Dua Padukone Singh’

The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of 'Singham Again' where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us