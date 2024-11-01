Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their daughter’s name; all our love to ‘Dua Padukone Singh’

<p>Power couple <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepika-padukone">Deepika Padukone</a> welcomed a their daughter into their family on September 8, 2024. On the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diwali">Diwali</a>, the couple surprised us with the beautiful name of their daughter - Dua Padukone Singh.</p><p>This Diwali is special for the two lovebirds as rejoice both, personally and professionally. The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of <em>Singham Again</em> where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.</p><p>This is indeed exciting news for audiences, as everyone has been eagerly awaiting this reveal, and the superstars have truly given a huge surprise.</p>.<p>"Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह</p><p>‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.</p><p>Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.</p><p>Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.</p><p>Deepika & Ranveer" the Instagram post said.</p>