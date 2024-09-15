Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring baby daughter home after hospital discharge

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who became parents to a baby girl on September 8, brought her home on September 15 (Sunday).

Deepika was spotted leaving the hospital with husband Ranveer after being discharged on Sunday afternoon.

Visuals saw Deepika with the newborn leaving the hospital. Earlier in the day, Deepika had updated her Instagram profile.

"Feed, burp, sleep, repeat," read the new mother's bio.