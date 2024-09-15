Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring baby daughter home after hospital discharge

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who became parents to a baby girl on September 8, brought her home on September 15 (Sunday).
Deepika was spotted leaving the hospital with husband Ranveer after being discharged on Sunday afternoon.
Visuals saw Deepika with the newborn leaving the hospital. Earlier in the day, Deepika had updated her Instagram profile.
"Feed, burp, sleep, repeat," read the new mother's bio.
Deepika (38), and Ranveer (39), announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram post last Sunday, which read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."
A day before the actress gave birth, the couple was photographed offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy and had announced Deepika's pregnancy in February.
Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn, which is scheduled for a Diwali release.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published 15 September 2024, 10:37 IST